Number of physician search assignments by setting: Merritt Hawkins

The Merritt Hawkins 2021 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives report provides data on recruiting incentives offered by organizations in search of providers, including starting salary, signing bonuses and relocation allowances.

The report also includes data on the landscape of provider searches, including the specialties recruited and the types of settings with search assignments.

The data collected was from a representative sample of 2,458 permanent search assignments nationwide by Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare’s physician staffing companies from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Number of search assignments by setting:

Hospital: 813 (33 percent)

Group: 714 (29 percent)

Solo/partnership/concierge: 70 (3 percent)

Community health center/federally qualified health centers/integrated health system: 197 (8 percent)

Academics: 493 (20 percent)

Other (urgent care, HMO, association, home health, etc.): 171 (7 percent)