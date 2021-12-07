General surgeon salary jumps 6% & more salary stats to know

The average general surgeon salary increased 6 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states.

1. General surgeon salary reached $391,583 in 2020, a 6 percent increase from $369,524 in 2019.

2. Sixty-seven percent of surgeons were hospital employed in 2020, and 10 percent worked for a group practice.

3. Fifty-seven percent of surgeons were employed in 2020; 14 percent were independent owners or partners; and 17 percent percent were locum tenens/independently contracted exclusively.