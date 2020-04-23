10 states hit hardest by COVID-19-related unemployment

Unemployment related to the COVID-19 crisis is worse in Florida than in other states, according to WalletHub rankings for the week of April 13.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on increases in unemployment claims.

Ten states most affected:

1. Florida

2. Louisiana

3. West Virginia

4. Kentucky

5. Mississippi

6. Georgia

7. North Carolina

8. New Hampshire

9. Virginia

10. Colorado

