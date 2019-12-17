11 biggest ASC owners/developers/operators

Here are 11 of the largest ASC owners and developers in the U.S.:

1. Tenet/United Surgical Partners International: Owns more than 400 facilities across the U.S., including ASCs, imaging centers, surgical hospitals and urgent care centers. Over 9,000 physicians treat 2.7 million patients each year at Tenet/USPI facilities.

2. Amsurg: Owns 258 ASCs in 35 states. Established in 1992, it is currently partnered with 3,500 specialty physicians. Amsurg merged with Envision Healthcare in 2016 and was acquired by investment firm KKR late last year for $9.9 billion.

3. Surgical Care Affiliates: Owns more than 210 ASCs. Physicians perform 1 million procedures each year at its ASCs across the U.S. Founded in 1997, its facilities generate more than $2 billion in revenue annually. In 2017, it became part of healthcare services provider Optum.

4. SurgCenter Development: 200 ASCs built in 26 states since its inception in 1993. Its ASCs treat more than 200,000 patients every year and have more than 2,000 surgeon partners.



5. Surgery Partners: Operates more than 180 locations in the U.S. More than 4,000 physicians treat over 600,000 patients at its facilities.

6. HCA Healthcare: HCA has over 3,200 physician partners that operate in 143 Medicare-certified ASCs across 21 states. Physicians practicing at HCA facilities, which also include 185 hospitals and 160 urgent care centers, facilitate 28 million patient encounters each year.

7. Physicians Endoscopy: Partnered with 60 gastroenterology-focused ASCs and over 600 GIs who perform over 600,000 procedures every year. In October, it announced three new partnerships with centers in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

8. Covenant Surgical Partners: Operates 48 ASCs across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Covenant partnered in July with Arizona Digestive Health, and two ASCs to its national portfolio.

9. Pinnacle III: Developed over 40 ASCs since its founding in 1999. In 2018, Pinnacle III facilities surpassed the median earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rate outlined in VMG Health's Intellimarker ASC benchmarking survey.



10. Regent Surgical Health: Owns or operates 28 ASCs, including 21 hospital and physician joint ventures, 14 joint replacement centers and three bundled payment entities. Company was founded in 2001. Chris Bishop has served as CEO since 2015.

11. Proliance Surgeons: Owns 22 ASCs in Washington state and is is one of the largest surgical practices in the U.S. Proliance surgeons perform over 85,000 surgeries annually.

