Ambulatory infusion services provider Vivo Infusion has acquired Specialty Infusion, an industry leader with 14 ambulatory infusion centers in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

With the new acquisition, Vivo will now have 55 ambulatory infusion sites across 10 states, according to a June 20 press release.

Specialty Infusion offers therapies across allergy/immunology, gastroenterology, neurology, and rheumatology.