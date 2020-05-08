Vegas ASC hits the market — 3 quick details

A freestanding surgery center is on the market in Las Vegas.

Three quick points:

1. The 15,000-square-foot surgery center property can be bought or leased.

2. It features three operating rooms, with space for up to 14 exam rooms.

3. Near Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, the surgery center offers covered parking and easy access to the Las Vegas Beltway.

