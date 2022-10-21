USPI adds 122 ASCs in a year: 6 notes on the company's growth

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, has added 122 ASCs in the last year, solidifying its position as the largest ASC chain in the country.

USPI ended the third quarter with 440 ASCs across 35 states, up from 318 ASCs during the same period last year, according to third quarter financial results released Oct. 20.

Here are five more notes on the company's growth:

1. The company has a share of about 7 percent of the ASC market.

2. It aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025, according to a July 22 second quarter earnings call.

3. USPI has spent more than $2.5 billion in capital investment to scale USPI since December 2020 and expects to see 12 percent growth after acquiring interest in about 160 ASCs in less than two years.

4. Dallas-based Tenet now owns 100 percent of USPl's voting shares. It acquired the ASC chain for $406 million.

5. In June, USPI and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs.