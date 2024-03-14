USPI acquired 31 ASCs for $149M in 2023

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the largest ASC chain in the country and Tenet Healthcare's ambulatory arm, acquired 20 ASCs in 2023, the health system said in its annual report filed with the SEC Feb. 16.

Here are five more key notes:

1. The company acquired controlling ownership interests in 11 previously unconsolidated ASCs. USPI "paid an aggregate of $149 million to acquire controlling ownership interests" in those 31 facilities, according to the report.

2. The company also opened nine de novo ASCs in 2023 and has more than 30 ASCs in development.

3. The company plans to inject $200 million to $250 million in ASC mergers and acquisitions a year and maintain a pipeline to support that level of investment.

4. USPI, which has more than 460 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals, aims to have ownership interest in and operate 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025.

5. The company has grown nearly 126% since 2011, when it had 204 ASCs in its portfolio.