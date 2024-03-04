The state of physician ownership and ASCs 

Here are nine key statistics on physician and ASC ownership changes:

1. From 2022 to 2023, the percentage of ASCs that are independent shrunk from 70% to 68%, according to a February report from VMG Health.

2. From 2011 to 2023, the number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator saw a compound annual growth rate of 3.14%.

3. The top five ASC management companies by market share — United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare, AmSurg and Surgery Partners — increased the number of centers under management by an average of 4.85% each year since 2011.

3. Forty-eight percent of hospital systems said they had at least one ASC in 2023, up from 41% in 2019, according to the annual "Hospital Leadership ASC Survey" conducted by Avanza Healthcare Strategies.

4. Forty-seven percent of hospitals and health systems had an affiliation or ownership interest in multiple ASCs in 2023.

5. Sixty-four percent of hospitals and health systems said they prefer owning at least 50% of a given ASC partnership.

6. Twenty-nine percent of respondents to the Avanza survey said their ASCs were owned solely by their hospitals and health systems, an increase from 18% in 2021.

7. From 2019 to 2021, more than 108,700 physicians left private practice for employment opportunities, according to a report from Avalere.

8. In a recent survey from NORC at the University of Chicago, nearly 60% of physicians said nonphysician ownership of practices results in a lower quality of patient care.

9. Around 60% of health systems said they would consider a joint venture partnership with ASCs in 2024, according to a survey from VMG Health.