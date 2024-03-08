The ASC chain dominating physician employment 

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Tenet Healthcare's surgery center arm, is the ASC chain with the largest number of physicians.

The company has more than 11,000 physicians in its portfolio, along with more than 461 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 35 states.

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health is the next-largest chain, with 9,200 physicians, followed by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners with 4,600.

USPI has grown nearly 126% since 2011, when it had 204 ASCs in its portfolio. USPI's growth began to skyrocket in 2021, when Tenet said it would acquire more than 90 ASCs from SurgCenter Development for approximately $1.2 billion.

"This organic growth was driven by continued expansion of service lines and growth in our population of partnered and affiliated physicians, as well as the fundamental tailwinds of patient demand for safe and convenient surgical care options," Chair and CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said Feb. 8 during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, according to Seeking Alpha. "We believe adding centers with strong margins and attractive post-synergy multiples remains the most effective use of our cash for investments to enhance Tenet's earnings and free cash flow."







