Tennessee ASC property sold for $6M

Property housing the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Pomerance Eye Center was purchased for $6 million, Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Dec. 18.

The property was purchased by Flagship Healthcare Properties, a Charlotte, N.C.-based real estate investment trust. The company owns or manages more than 200 medical offices across the South.

The 14,800-square-foot, 24-year-old building will continue to be leased to the Pomerance Eye Center.

Flagship also acquired an endoscopy center in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month.