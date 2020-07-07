Surgery center owner accused of defrauding insurance companies for $51M+ & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Wellness Wave surgical center owner Randy Rosen, MD, and his companion allegedly defrauded 18 insurance companies for more than $51 million. Read more.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health, a part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, aims to develop a new medical office building with a surgery center.

Northeastern Gastroenterology Associates' David Talenti, MD, said his office is struggling to secure personal protective equipment.

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System and HCA Healthcare will pause elective procedures at some of their hospitals in Pinellas County, Fla., in response to surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Brittney Oliver, 41, allegedly broke into American Fork (Utah) medical surgical center five times in the month of June to steal from the center's narcotics cabinet.

Medical Facilities Corp. closed the sale of the real estate assets underlying Mishawaka, Ind.-based United Medical and Surgical Hospital for $25 million.

Real estate firm Cornerstone Cos. made a nearly $60 million acquisition across six states that included a multispecialty surgery center.

A Katy, Texas, anesthesiologist paid $100,000 to resolve allegations he falsely billed Medicare for acupuncture.

The New Jersey Department of Health rejected a bid from BMC Hospital to acquire an expedited certificate of need to operate Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired three medical office buildings in Hickory, N.C., expanding its home base.

