SCA Health adds 700 physicians, shifts focus to larger care continuum

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health now has 9,200 physicians in its network, up from 8,500 reported by Becker's in February.

In the last year, SCA Health has expanded its focus to the larger care continuum, rather than just ASCs. The company, previously known as Surgical Care Affiliates, rebranded to SCA Health in May, with intentions to expand beyond ASC management.

SCA Health CEO Caitlin Zulla told Becker's this rebranding represents the company's transition to "support physician specialists more holistically across the specialty care continuum," rather than an ASC company "singularly focused on partnering with surgeons in their ASCs."

Optum, the ASC chain's parent company, made two major physician-based acquisitions in the third quarter. The company acquired Houston-based multispecialty physician group Kelsey-Seybold Clinic for around $2 billion and Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million.