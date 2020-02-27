Physicians Realty Trust hits $107.4M in Q4 revenue

Real estate investment trust Physicians Realty Trust grew its revenues to $107.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 2 percent year-over-year increase.

What you should know:

1. For the full year, Physicians Realty posted $415.3 million in revenues, a 1.7 percent year-over-year decrease.

2. Physicians Realty's net income attributable to shareholders hit $41.1 million, a 74.6 percent increase for the quarter. For the year, the company posted $73.3 million in net income attributable to common shareholders, a 33 percent increase.

3. Physicians Realty Trust has $3.7 billion in building assets.

4. In the quarter, the trust acquired Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla.

CEO and President John Thomas commented on the results: "Physicians Realty Trust ended 2019 with a healthy portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and a pipeline poised for growth in 2020. This year provided opportunities to showcase the resilience of healthcare real estate, especially outpatient-focused medical office real estate."

More articles on surgery centers:

Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.