Summit Development has sold a 490,000-square-foot medical office building in Chappaqua, N.Y., according to an April 10 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The property was last sold in 2005 for $57.2 million. It was subject to a $20 million loan in 2021 and has been purchased by Atkins Cos. and Denholtz Properties.

The four-story building also holds residential units and retail space and is anchored by Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital and Optum's CareMount Medical.