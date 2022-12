A medical office building in Lowell, Ark., recently occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, has sold for $5.25 million, according to a Dec. 27 report from Talk Business & Politics.

Lowell Medical Partners sold the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building to J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC.

The building, built in 2006, has been occupied by UAMS' children's health services facility, but the new owner plans to convert it into a childcare facility.