Key technological advancements ASC leaders are eyeing in 2023

Seven ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss the technological developments they're most excited about this year.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

1. Neuromodulation technology

Joshua Rosenow, MD. Director of Functional Neurosurgery and Professor of Neurosurgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (Chicago): I am excited about all of the innovation in the neuromodulation space. We have an unprecedented number of new companies developing and/or launching neuromodulation technologies and the established companies are introducing new capabilities as well. Moreover, research into new indications for neuromodulation interventions continues to progress with numerous studies either being launched or coming to fruition in 2023. Those of us who specialize in neuromodulation have a bright year ahead of us as we demonstrate the far-reaching possibilities of our field.

2. Spine surgery evolution

Jeremy Steinberger, MD. Director of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): For 2023, I am most excited about the rapid evolution of technology in the world of spine surgery. To be honest, there is not much making me nervous at this time.

3. Data analytic development

Andrew Lovewell. CEO of Columbia Orthopaedic Group (Columbia, Mo.): What excites me about 2023 is the growing demand for healthcare data and the continued push to value-based care. As an organization that has rooted itself in data analytics, patient reported outcomes, and being able to account for everything that touches a patient, we are excited to leverage our data intelligence and analytics to improve patient care.

4. Robotics

Harel Deutsch, MD. Co-director of Rush Spine Center (Chicago). I am most excited about new technologies including navigation/robotics that will improve outcomes for patients. We were also involved in a new lumbar motion preservation device FDA trial which should become commercially available in 2023. I'm most nervous about ongoing trends in medicine such as increased government payers, decreased Medicare reimbursements and decreased doctor autonomy. Despite the availability of technology, financial concerns may prevent us from employing the new technologies.

5. Virtual reality

Albert Wong, MD. Neurosurgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): I am most excited about the robotic navigation landscape and virtual reality. Integration of these influential technological advances could potentially enable more successful complex spinal surgeries toward success for both inpatient and outpatient settings. However, I am concerned that these essential technological tools are not reimbursable by health insurance. This will limit the availability of these new technological advances to major hospital centers.

6. Health technology growth:

Mihir Patel, MD. Treasurer and Partner at OrthoIndy (Indianapolis): I am most excited about the growth of health technology companies; in short, health tech." Four years ago, I was most excited about artificial intelligence reducing back office burdens for providers, and those technologies are being deployed across the medical spectrum. From improving care models to continued improvements in devices and administrative procedures, health tech is only just beginning.

7. Minimally invasive procedures:

John Prunskis, MD. Medical Director at DxTx Pain and Spine and CEO of Illinois Pain and Spine Institute (Barrington, Ill.): For 2023, what I am most excited about clinically is the advancements in technologies and devices that can help treat our patients after a precise diagnosis has been made. Specifically, I am referring to minimally invasive procedures such as: both epidural and peripheral neuromodulation, sacroiliac joint stabilization, those treating spinal stenosis with neural claudication, degenerated disc pain as well as pain related to Modic changes in the vertebral body.