HCA Healthcare sees Q3 outpatient surgery volume jump: 5 details

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported increases in outpatient surgery cases during the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

Five details:

1. HCA ended the quarter with 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, two more than at the end of the third quarter in 2020.

2. HCA reported 249,192 outpatient surgery cases in the third quarter, a 7.2 percent increase from the same period last year. For the first three quarters of the year, the company reported a 17.9 percent increase in outpatient surgery cases, to 742,527.

3. Outpatient revenue was 34.1 percent of all patient revenue for the quarter, 1.4 percent less than the same period last year

4. Same-facility outpatient surgery cases increased 6.4 percent in the third quarter.

5. The 183-hospital system posted revenue of $15.3 billion in the quarter, up 14.8 percent from the $13.3 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.