A 22,700-square-foot North Haven, Conn.-based medical office building has sold for $1.5 million, according to a June 23 report from the Hartford Business Journal.

The building sits on three acres of land and houses medical care facilities, home care, rehabilitation facilities, an urgent care facility and diagnostic laboratories.

The building was sold on June 13 by principals Matthew Iannone and Geroge Romania to principal Maqsood Malik.