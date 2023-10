Community Health Associates affiliate 23 Main Street Propco has purchased the former headquarters of telecommunications company Vonage in Holmdel, N.J., for $17.5 million, according to an Oct. 30 report from APP.

The 350,000-square-foot building is one of the largest office buildings on the Jersey Shore, according to the report.

Currently, the building subleases some office spaces to VNA Health Group. It was last sold in 2005 for $23.75 million.