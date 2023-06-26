Colorado campus housing SCA Health ASC sold

The Englewood, Colo.-based Dry Creek Medical Campus, which is anchored by a full-service ASC leased to Englewood-based Orthopedic Centers of Colorado in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, has sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, according to a June 26 report from REBusiness Online.

The portfolio includes two fully leased medical office buildings totaling 68,195 square feet. Other specialties housed on the campus include imaging, spine, orthopedics, anesthesia and dermatology.

HealthOne affiliate Dr. Metz Bariatric Surgery is also located on the campus.