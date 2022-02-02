California medical complex with 2 ASCs sold 

The Newport Lido Medical Center, a two-building complex with an ASC in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold, JLL Capital Markets, which represented the undisclosed seller, said Feb. 2.

The 146,510-square-foot medical office complex is on the campus of the Hoag Hospital Newport Beach. It is 100 percent leased and anchored by Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Surgery Center and Prime Surgical Center.

Real estate investment firm Lionstone Investments acquired the property in an all-cash transaction.