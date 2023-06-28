Amazon's healthcare focus: 5 big moves in 4 weeks

Here are five big Amazon moves that Becker's has reported on since June 1:

1. Amazon delayed the rollout of its virtual care service after lawmakers expressed concerns about its privacy practices.

2. Amazon debuted a $100 million generative artificial intelligence center June 22 to help customers harness the new technology.

3. Amazon continues to aggressively hire for its healthcare businesses, including for these 11 jobs posted since May 20.

4. Peter Lee, MD, global medical director of Amazon, left the company to join occupational health provider Work Health Solutions.

5. Amazon's RxPass subscription medication service is now available in 44 states after expanding to Pennsylvania.