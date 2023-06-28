ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Amazon's healthcare focus: 5 big moves in 4 weeks

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five big Amazon moves that Becker's has reported on since June 1:

1. Amazon delayed the rollout of its virtual care service after lawmakers expressed concerns about its privacy practices. 

2. Amazon debuted a $100 million generative artificial intelligence center June 22 to help customers harness the new technology.

3. Amazon continues to aggressively hire for its healthcare businesses, including for these 11 jobs posted since May 20. 

4. Peter Lee, MD, global medical director of Amazon, left the company to join occupational health provider Work Health Solutions. 

5. Amazon's RxPass subscription medication service is now available in 44 states after expanding to Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast