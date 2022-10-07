$66M+ in medical office transactions in 10 days

Four medical office buildings have been sold since Sept. 26, totaling more than $66 million.

The deals:

1 A medical office building in San Francisco was sold for $44.5 million. Pan-Med Enterprises, a group of physicians that operates practices at the property, acquired the five-story building.

2. John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million.

3. Real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield sold a medical office building in Clifton, N.J., for $16 million.

4. A medical office building in Riverhead, N.Y., was sold for $3.17 million.