5 strategic health system-ASC chain JVs 

Here are five of the major joint ventures announced between health systems and ASC companies in 2024 so far:

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners

Cincinnati-based Bon Secour Mercy Health System, a 48-hospital Catholic system, has teamed up with Raleigh, N.C-based Compass Surgical Partners to build out more than 30 ASCs. The joint venture will develop ASCs across Compass' reach in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New York and Florida.

Most recently, Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va., in 2025. The ASC will be 8,000-square-feet and offer procedures including diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary interventions, peripheral interventions, and pacemaker and AICD implantations.

"We are focused on ensuring we have proper pacing and prioritization of projects that allow us to scale efficiently," David Cannady, chief strategy officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health, told Becker's. "We are also committed to developing solid physician partnerships and securing managed care contracts. Compass brings significant experience and expertise in each of these areas, and we are already seeing the value of our partnership in accelerating our ambulatory footprint."

Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners

In January, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health announced a partnership with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.

The first ASC is located on the Baptist Medical Center Beaches campus in Jacksonville and is set to open in early 2024. The partners have plans to open multiple facilities in Northeast Florida, both through the renovation of existing Baptist sites and the acquisition of new ASCs.

"We partner exclusively with premiere healthcare systems in specific protected geographies, and we're over 250 centers, no failures with above-average margins," DJ Hill, CEO of Compass, told Becker's.

ChristianaCare and Atlas Healthcare Partners

In August, Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Phoenix-based surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to open an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

ChristianaCare currently operates a surgery center at its Newark, Del., campus and has part ownership in the Spine Surgery Center in Wilmington, and Glasgow Surgery Center in Newark.

MultiCare Health System and Atlas Healthcare Partners

In August, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop a joint venture ASC network in the Pacific Northwest.

The system partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners "to develop, manage and scale our ASC network quickly and effectively," according to Mark Mariani, MD, vice president of MultiCare Surgery Centers.

Surgery Partners and Parkview Health

In February, Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state

Parkview has existing ASCs in Northeast Indiana, but the new collaborative model will work with physicians to build and acquire ASCs outside of Parkview's core service area

Surgery Partners and Parkview aim to "work with physicians to build and acquire ASCs with a focus on increasing access outside of Parkview's core service area," according to a Feb. 20 news release shared with Becker's.