5 midsize ASC companies to know 

Here are five mid-size ASC companies to know:

ValueHealth

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth, an ASC company focused on value-based surgical offerings, has a portfolio of more than 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 50 ASCs. ValueHealth also boasts more than 30 health system partners.

PE GI Solutions

Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions focuses on ASC development and management and has more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 60 clinical partner locations in 19 states.

Covenant Physician Partners

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners has more than 48 ASCs in its portfolio. The company also recently expanded to a location in Prescott, Ariz.

Gastro Health

Miami-based Gastro Health features more than 370 affiliated physicians and 145 locations. The company was sold to a private equity firm in 2021. In 2022, management organization Gastro Health had the most transactions of any GI company.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

A physician-owned and managed company, Hanover, Mass.-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America has developed, acquired or turned around more than 70 ASCs since 1997.