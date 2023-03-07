5 midsize ASC companies to know 

Here are five mid-size ASC companies to know:
To add an ASC company, please email Patsy Newitt at pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth, an ASC company focused on value-based surgical offerings, has a portfolio of more than 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 50 ASCs. ValueHealth also boasts more than 30 health system partners.
Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions focuses on ASC development and management and has more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 60 clinical partner locations in 19 states.
Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners has more than 48 ASCs in its portfolio. The company also recently expanded to a location in Prescott, Ariz.
Miami-based Gastro Health features more than 370 affiliated physicians and 145 locations. The company was sold to a private equity firm in 2021. In 2022, management organization Gastro Health had the most transactions of any GI company.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America
A physician-owned and managed company, Hanover, Mass.-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America has developed, acquired or turned around more than 70 ASCs since 1997.