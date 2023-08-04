30K-square-foot Rhode Island medical office building sold

A 30,000-square-foot medical office building in Providence, R.I., has been acquired by Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon, according to an Aug. 4 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The building was last purchased in 2019 for $7 million by a private owner. In 2020, it was subject to a $5.3 million loan.

The two-story building is 96 percent leased, with tenants including Lincoln Urgent Care and George Washington Medical Center.

This transaction is the second purchase made by the joint venture between Sendero and Angelo. Their first acquisition was a 53,120-square-foot medical office building in Hamden, Conn.