A 160,000-square-foot medical office building and ASC in Hudson, Wis., has sold to Hammes Partners, according to a Jan. 18 report from Commercial Property Executive.

In addition to an ASC, the building also houses an orthopedic field house. Other tenants at the three-story building include Minnesota Oncology, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Valley Surgery Center and Associated Eye Care.

The building sold for $72 million, according to a report from REBusiness Online.