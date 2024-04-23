$1.2B for 5 of 2024's biggest-budget outpatient acquisitions

Here are five of the most expensive outpatient medical facility acquisitions reported by Becker's in 2024 so far, with price tags totaling more than $1.2 billion:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC giant United Surgical Partners International, completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to UCI Health for a total of $975 million. The ASCs acquired by Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health are Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.

2. Eight medical office buildings in Raleigh, N.C., sold for $79.4 million to two separate buyers — Evergreen Medical Properties and Northwood Ravin. Evergreen purchased seven of the facilities.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million.

4. Big Sky Medical acquired Blackhawk Medical Center, a three-story, 252,000-square-foot medical office building in Phoenix, for $46 million.

5. A Florida-based real estate company purchased a Brownsburg, Ind.-based medical office building for $39 million. The space is fully leased to Community Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital West — a joint venture between Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.