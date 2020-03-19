Virginia ASC installs copper-infused surfaces made to kill viruses

Virginia Beach-based Urology of Virginia and its ASC installed polymer-copper surfaces designed to kill bacteria and viruses, including the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, according to local outlet WAVY TV 10.

What you should know:

1. Manufactured by EOS Surfaces, the material contains copper ions that continuously fight bacteria and viruses without human intervention.

2. The Environmental Protection Agency certified EOS as a bacteria killer. The National Institutes of Health tested copper, which is part of the countertop material, against SARS-CoV-2, and found no viable SARS-CoV-2 after four hours. SARS-CoV-2 causes the new coronavirus disease COVID-19.

3. Roughly four years ago, Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare became the first healthcare provider to install EOS Surfaces.

