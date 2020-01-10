Virginia ASC closed after hazmat spill

Coolant leaked inside the University of Virginia Battle Building in Charlottesville overnight Jan. 10, resulting in an ASC's closure as crews cleaned up the spill, according to local NBC affiliate NBC29.

People were ordered out of the area around 12:30 a.m. after it was discovered that the building's heating and cooling system had leaked into the surgery center on the building's first floor. The area was cleared before 2 a.m.

The building's other facilities and clinics are operating on regular schedules.

More articles on quality:

10 least-healthy states in the U.S.

Leapfrog's inaugural ASC survey 'disheartening,' has 'little value,' administrators say

Key findings from the Q3 2019 ASC Quality Collaboration report

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.