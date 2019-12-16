These are the top 10 healthiest states in the U.S.

Vermont is the healthiest state in the U.S., according to America's Health Rankings, a list released by the UnitedHealth Foundation.



To determine the rankings, states are evaluated based on 30 metrics, including community and environment, clinical care, policies and behaviors.

1. Vermont

2. Massachusetts

3. Hawaii

4. Connecticut

5. Utah

6. New Hampshire

7. Minnesota

8. New Jersey

9. Washington

10. Colorado

More articles on quality:

The impact of data breaches in October

4 ASCs affected by data breaches in 2019

ASCs responsible for $7.5B in Medicare savings, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.