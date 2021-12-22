These 6 ASCs earned perfect CMS scores on staff and cleanliness

CMS released the latest results from its Ambulatory Surgical Center Quality Reporting Program on Oct. 27, 2021.

Under the program, ASCs report quality of care data for standardized measures in order to avoid penalties to their annual CMS payment rate update. The latest report uses data from the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021. Data from earlier in 2020 was excluded due to extreme situations stemming from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all six ASCs that earned perfect scores on cleanliness and staff professionalism:

1. Gateway Endoscopy Center (St. Louis)

2. Midwest Digestive Health Center (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

3. Physicians SurgiCenter of Houston

4. Puget Sound Gastroenterology at Kirkland (Wash.) Evergreen Endoscopy Center

5. Reading Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge (Wyomissing, Pa.)

6. Westmoreland Endoscopy Center (Greensburg, Pa.)