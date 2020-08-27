Texas ASC deploys automated COVID-19 screening for visitors

Austin, Texas-based Personique Surgery Center installed a contactless kiosk to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as other transmittable viruses and diseases.

Three key notes:

1. Visitors must complete a questionnaire through the Sentry Health Kiosk to get access to the building housing Personique Surgery Center and Austin Clinic for Men. If a visitor does not follow the prompts or provides information indicating high risk, the kiosk will notify Personique staff to determine next steps.

2. The kiosk is equipped with infrared thermometers that can scan body temperature, as well as technology that can detect whether a visitor is not wearing a face mask or wearing it improperly. The kiosk also serves as an automated hand sanitizer dispenser.

3. The Sentry Health Kiosk is part of Personique's "layered approach to reopening," Manager Angelica Hesles said in a prepared statement. Other actions the surgery center has taken to mitigate COVID-19 transmission include upgrading all air conditioners with ultraviolet lights.

