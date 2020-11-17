Physicians' 5 major concerns about patient care delays

As of late September, 74 percent of physicians were noticing patients delaying necessary care due to the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey & Co. distributed an online survey to physicians representing 10-plus specialties, asking what consequences they've seen from delays in patient care. There were 278 respondents who answered this Sept. 27 survey question. They could select multiple consequences.

The top consequences physicians reported from delayed patient care:

1. A rise in self-medicating or forgoing needed prescriptions: 58 percent

2. A rise in complications of an injury or disease: 54 percent

3. A rise in site-of-care cost: 38 percent

4. Increase in treatment costs: 29 percent

5. Increase in mortality rate: 19 percent

