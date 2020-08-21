Physician-owned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center gains 5-star CMS rating

CMS awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center a five-star rating in patient experience.

Three highlights:

1. Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic was one of just 11 organizations in the state to attain five stars, the highest possible rating. Just 266 of the 3,478 hospitals rated received five stars.

2. The ratings were based on scores from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, which were collected from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.



3. Crystal Clinic, a physician-owned hospital system with locations throughout Northeast Ohio, is in the process of building a new hospital for orthopedic, reconstructive and plastic surgeries.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.