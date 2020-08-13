Pediatric ASC uses AI to slash opioids

Seattle Children's Hospital used artificial intelligence to nearly eliminate opioid prescribing at its pediatric ASC, according to Dell Technologies.

Three things to know:

1. In nearly two and a half years, the Bellevue (Wash.) Clinic and Surgery Center reduced its opioid-administration rate from 85 percent to 4 percent. More than 6,000 pediatric patients have had opioid-free surgery at the ASC.

2. Seattle Children's used the MDmetrix Mission Control platform to quickly analyze large quantities of data and deliver actionable insights that would help physicians change their ways.

"For physicians to change their behavior and their practices, you have to show them their own data in a mirror," said pediatric anesthesiologist and MDmetrix co-founder Dan Low, MD.

3. Cutting down on opioid prescribing decreased nausea among patients and lowered costs.

