Patient-safety errors low among California ASCs — 8 statistics
California's ASCs reported low rates of patient safety errors in 2018, according to a 2020 report by the California Health Care Foundation.
CHCF gathered data for Medicare Part B fee-for-service patients from Hospital Compare and CMS.
How California's ASCs compared to facilities across the U.S. on patient safety rates per 1,000 Medicare patients:
Patient burn
California: 0.138
U.S.: 0.173
Patient fall
California: 0.076
U.S.: 0.073
Wrong site, side, patient, procedure, implant
California: 0.021
U.S.: 0.020
Hospital transfer/admission
California: 0.216
U.S.: 0.331
