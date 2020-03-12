Patient-safety errors low among California ASCs — 8 statistics

California's ASCs reported low rates of patient safety errors in 2018, according to a 2020 report by the California Health Care Foundation.

CHCF gathered data for Medicare Part B fee-for-service patients from Hospital Compare and CMS.

How California's ASCs compared to facilities across the U.S. on patient safety rates per 1,000 Medicare patients:

Patient burn

California: 0.138

U.S.: 0.173

Patient fall

California: 0.076

U.S.: 0.073

Wrong site, side, patient, procedure, implant

California: 0.021

U.S.: 0.020

Hospital transfer/admission

California: 0.216

U.S.: 0.331

