Infection prevention in ASCs — 5 best practices

ASCs should follow best practices when establishing an infection prevention program, according to Sullivan Healthcare Consulting.

Five best practices:

1. Train employees on proper hand hygiene protocol to prevent bacterial infections.

2. Group patients who share the presence or absence of specific pathogens that make them susceptible to recurrent or chronic infections.

3. Never assume another department or provider has completed surgical preparation protocols.

4. Educate housekeeping staff on how to use Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectants per manufacturer guidelines.

5. Regularly audit the sterile processing department's cleaning practices.

