Four barriers to cultivating a safety culture in ASCs

Surgery centers have obstacles to overcome when striving for "top-notch quality and safety," according to One Medical Passport, an ASC software provider.

Four obstacles and how to overcome them:

1. Resource scarcity. Provide staff with the tools they need to comply with safety protocols, including additional training when appropriate. Consider how center shutdowns during the pandemic have affected education and training.

2. Time constraints. Address inefficiencies in areas such as patient outreach and administrative paperwork to free up time for focusing on safety.

3. Ineffective leadership. Leaders who actively engage in safety seminars and other improvement efforts will cultivate an environment in which employees feel comfortable reporting mistakes.

4. Unclear communication channels. ASCs should have "an organized, robust system in place for recording feedback related to safety," according to One Medical Passport.

