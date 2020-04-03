Envision exec among physicians questioning COVID-19 test accuracy — 4 insights

A significant number of patients could be getting false negative results from COVID-19 tests, according to health experts interviewed by the Washington Examiner.

Four quick points:

1. Medical experts are increasingly convinced that COVID-19 tests have a 70 percent accuracy rate, meaning 1 in 3 people get inaccurate results.

2. Florida-based Envision Healthcare executive Michael Lozano, MD, and Kentucky family medicine specialist Christopher Smalley, MD, both agreed on the 70 percent accuracy estimate.

3. On several occasions, patients have received negative test results despite showing COVID-19 symptoms and needing extended hospital stays, Dr. Smalley said.

4. In a March 30 statement, the FDA agreed it must balance speed and accuracy with regards to testing. However, the agency said it would continue stressing the need for more tests.

