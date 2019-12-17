ASCs encouraged to comment on proposed changes to the 2020 Leapfrog survey

Healthcare safety ratings company the Leapfrog Group is accepting comments on changes it plans to make to its 2020 ASC quality survey.



The group is accepting comments until Dec. 20 on new questions it plans to add, as well as measures it won't be scoring ASCs on. Specifically, Leapfrog plans to:

- Ask questions to determine an ASC's eligibility to take the survey

- Track volume of procedures performed at an ASC, but will not base a score off volume

- Partner with the American Medical Association to use common procedure terminology codes to assist ASCs in - reporting procedure volume

- Add new fact-finding questions to determine whether physicians practicing at an ASC are participating in national clinical quality registries

- Will use "cellphone bar" icons to illustrate ASCs' progress toward meeting Leapfrog standards.

- Will add new questions related to safe opioid prescribing.

- Will use new scoring algorithms for public reporting starting in July 2020

Read more here.



