An ASC administrator's solution to support frontline caregivers amid the medical mask shortage

ASCs around the U.S. are turning their attention to supporting hospitals and frontline workers treating coronavirus patients.

There is currently a shortage of personal protection equipment, including surgical masks, and while reinforcements are on their way, Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center Administrator Joleen Harrison, RN, BSN, said her team is considering a creative method to fill the gap.

Here is her suggestion for developing surgical masks when supply runs low:

1. Make a pattern for face masks using sterilization material that the center has from the wrappings used during instrument sterilization. The material is similar to masks and can be sewn into the mask form.

2. Distribute the patterns to sewing clubs for help in creating them.

3. ASCs can help coordinate drop points to exchange materials for the masks and then reconnect with the sewing clubs to retrieve the newly created masks.

4. ASCs could then sterilize the masks and distribute them to local care facilities in need.

