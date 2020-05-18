AmSurg creates guidelines for restarting elective procedures

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg created a series of guidelines for ASCs restarting elective surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what you should know:

1. ASCs should:

Screen patients and clinical staff members daily

Educate patients about precautions your ASC has taken

Use social distancing within your center

Adhere to high clinical standards and safety measures

2. The guidelines were developed by AmSurg's clinical and quality leaders.

3. AmSurg ASCs complied with all local and federal guidelines around efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The management company secured and donated more than 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals and redeployed some clinicians to provide care for COVID-19 patients.

