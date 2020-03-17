5 coronavirus resources for ASC patient, staff safety

The Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society is compiling resources and information for eye ASCs navigating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Five key resources:

1. For workplace safety: The CDC's downloadable guide

2. For the latest information: Infection control updates from the CDC

3. For workplace and employee management guidance: Arnold & Porter's advisory bulletin

4. For the best ways to manage COVID-19 patients: The CDC's interim guidance for clinicians

5. For ophthalmology surgery centers: Additional recommendations from OOSS

