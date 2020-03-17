5 coronavirus resources for ASC patient, staff safety
The Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society is compiling resources and information for eye ASCs navigating the COVID-19 outbreak.
Five key resources:
1. For workplace safety: The CDC's downloadable guide
2. For the latest information: Infection control updates from the CDC
3. For workplace and employee management guidance: Arnold & Porter's advisory bulletin
4. For the best ways to manage COVID-19 patients: The CDC's interim guidance for clinicians
5. For ophthalmology surgery centers: Additional recommendations from OOSS
