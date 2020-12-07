18 best ASCs in North Carolina: Newsweek ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including North Carolina.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.

North Carolina had 18 ASCs awarded:

1. Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

2. Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus

3. NHRMC Physician Group Endoscopy Center (Wilmington)

4. Carolinas Gastroenterology Center-Medical Center Plaza (Charlotte)

5. Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)

6. Carolina Endoscopy Center Pineville (Charlotte)

7. Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont-Salem (Winston-Salem)

8. Wake Forest Endoscopy Center

9. Huntersville Outpatient Surgery Center

10. Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery Center (Charlotte)

11. Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

12. Carolina Digestive Care (Morganton)

13. Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham)

14. Cleveland Ambulatory Services (Shelby)

15. REX Surgery Center of Cary

16. Carolina Digestive Health Associates Charlotte Endoscopy Center

17. East Carolina Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Jacksonville)

18. Raleigh Endoscopy Center (Cary)

