Wisconsin auto factory seeks rezoning for medical use

An auto factory in Milwaukee is seeking to add medical office space as part of its second life, according to an April 25 report from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. 

The six-story, 500,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest commercial buildings in the area. The building's operator is seeking approval from the city's Common Council to change the zoning to allow for medical offices on the first floor. 

The current zoning category includes businesses such as barber shops, beauty salons and  shoe repair shops. The city Planning Commission is set to consider the zoning change May 6. 

The facility was built by the Ford Motor Co. in 1914 and used as an auto assembly plant until 1942. In 2006, it welcomed select businesses and apartment spaces. 

