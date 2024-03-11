Why 2 medical clinics closed

Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with operational and staffing challenges, which can make it difficult to operate efficiently.

Here are why two medical clinics closed or are closing:

1. Wagener (S.C.) Medical Center will close indefinitely beginning March 14. The family medicine practice was hit with operational challenges after losing several key staff members in the last few weeks, including a practice manager, nurse practitioners and a receptionist.

2. Grand River Medical Group's Cascade (Iowa) Clinic closed following a round of layoffs that took place at the beginning of February. In a statement, the group attributed Cascade Clinic's closure to a DNP no longer practicing at Grand River Medical Group.