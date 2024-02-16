Where physician groups have the most competition

There are 338,899 actively practicing physician groups in the U.S., according to a Jan. 5 report from healthcare intelligence company Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare analyzed data curated from more than 10 public, private and proprietary sources to identify the number of actively practicing physician groups in each state.

The company found that Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest active physician group in the country, with 2,258 locations.

Here are the 10 states with the most physician groups nationwide:

1. California (31,477)

2. Florida (26,021)

3. Texas (25,659)

4. New York (21,411)

5. Pennsylvania (13,890)

6. Illinois (13,064)

7. Michigan (12,758)

8. New Jersey (12,726)

9. Georgia (12,031)

10. Ohio (11,986)