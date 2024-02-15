Where employers are struggling to hire

Employers in West Virginia are struggling the most with hiring compared to other states, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Feb. 14, WalletHub determined the states where employers are having the hardest time finding workers. The site compared all 50 states across two metrics: the rate of job openings for the latest month and the last 12 months. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states where employers are struggling the most to hire:

1. West Virginia

2. South Carolina

3. Alaska

4. Colorado

5. Minnesota

6. Louisiana

7. Mississippi

8. Michigan

9. Virginia

10. Tennessee